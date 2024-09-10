Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.7% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PH opened at $580.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $601.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

