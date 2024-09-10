Patron Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.5% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

