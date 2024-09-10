Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 172.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,590 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Payoneer Global worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 352,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $1,912,255.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,746.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $2,121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,970.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,516,245. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

