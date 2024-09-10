Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.19 ($0.19). Approximately 1,864,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 665,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.26. The company has a market cap of £42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,418.50 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £243,950 ($319,013.99). 39.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

