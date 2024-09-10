Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.77% of Phibro Animal Health worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,130,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 256,807 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $831.47 million, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

