Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

