Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.63% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $32,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 226,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 170,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

