Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 531.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $261.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.22%.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

