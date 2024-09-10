PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Position Reduced by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,207 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in PlayAGS by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $455.11 million, a PE ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

