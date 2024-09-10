Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.07).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $88,503.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,148.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $804,530. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 785,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after acquiring an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 464,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after acquiring an additional 400,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.