Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

NYSE:PBH opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

