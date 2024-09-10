Prime People (LON:PRP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.00

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.82). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.88), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.
Prime People Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67. The company has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98.
Prime People Company Profile
Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prime People
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.