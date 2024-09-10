Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 210.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,287 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,732 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $85,578.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,993,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,483 shares of company stock valued at $781,448 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWST opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.76. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

