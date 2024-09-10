Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Triumph Group worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 120,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGI stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a PEG ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.50. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading

