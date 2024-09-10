Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 36,803 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Embraer by 88.4% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Embraer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $10,754,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Up 1.7 %

ERJ stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.69. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

