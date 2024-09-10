Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

