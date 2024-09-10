Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Navient alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Navient Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.