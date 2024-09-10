Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,388 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,246,000 after buying an additional 203,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 850,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,193 shares of company stock worth $795,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGH

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.