Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,885 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $3,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

