Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after buying an additional 204,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $945,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,027 shares of company stock valued at $82,657 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

SAFT stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.89 and a 52 week high of $89.46.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.