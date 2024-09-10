Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,622 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Andersons worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

