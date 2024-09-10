Private Management Group Inc. Has $6.13 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,090 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

