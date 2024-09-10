Private Management Group Inc. Has $767,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 280.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.