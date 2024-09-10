Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

