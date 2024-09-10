Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $463,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

