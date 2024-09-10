Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

