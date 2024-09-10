Private Management Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,589,000 after purchasing an additional 448,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.67.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

