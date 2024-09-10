Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock valued at $18,863,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

