Quest Partners LLC Acquires 18,627 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 103,995 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 68.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 31.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 48,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHH opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

