Quest Partners LLC Acquires 9,311 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1,613.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,768 shares of company stock worth $4,213,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

