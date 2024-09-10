Quest Partners LLC Buys 101,694 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 887.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,694 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,141,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,390,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $343,127.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.