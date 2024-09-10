Quest Partners LLC Buys 19,159 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 656.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,469,000 after purchasing an additional 240,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,237,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,035,000 after acquiring an additional 113,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after acquiring an additional 410,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ELS opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

