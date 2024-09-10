Quest Partners LLC Buys 9,303 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 113,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,265 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,349,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.