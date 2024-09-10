Quest Partners LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $436.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.21 and a 200-day moving average of $426.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

