Quest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 275,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Balchem alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Balchem by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $52,233,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Balchem

Balchem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.