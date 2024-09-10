Quest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 78.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,277,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.