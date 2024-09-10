Quest Partners LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 130,804.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,085 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,456,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,731,000 after buying an additional 883,180 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $69.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

