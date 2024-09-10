Quest Partners LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2,649.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,823 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.