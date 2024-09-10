Quest Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,726,000 after purchasing an additional 136,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CBRE opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.