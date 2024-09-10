Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PPC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

