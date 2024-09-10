Quest Partners LLC Purchases 14,658 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1,066.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Entergy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,828,000 after purchasing an additional 91,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $122.17 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,446. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

