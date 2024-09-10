Quest Partners LLC Purchases 1,769 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $87,451,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $360.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

