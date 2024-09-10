Quest Partners LLC Purchases 32,800 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 182,222.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Trimble by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,270,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $652,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,387.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $132,319,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 25.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Trimble Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.