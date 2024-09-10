Quest Partners LLC Purchases 55,535 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 138,837.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

