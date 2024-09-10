Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1,247.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kirby alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.6% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KEX stock opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Kirby

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.