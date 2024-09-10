Quest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

