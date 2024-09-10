Quest Partners LLC Sells 2,219 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 19,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $12,627,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

