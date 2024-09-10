Quest Partners LLC Sells 9,071 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Comerica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMA opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.