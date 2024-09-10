Quest Partners LLC Sells 997 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hess to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.46.

HES opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.09. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $125.89 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

