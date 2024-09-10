Quest Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quest Partners LLC reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

